BOOM Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $4,706.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00055904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.63 or 0.00789512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00042210 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,204,784 coins and its circulating supply is 782,174,051 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

