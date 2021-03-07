BoostCoin (BOST) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One BoostCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoostCoin has a total market capitalization of $5,939.02 and approximately $8.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00018645 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 123.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 106.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin (BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boostcoin (BOST) claims to be the first hybrid PoW/PoS X13 altcoin. The PoW phase was set to have a block reward of 515 coins per block – a sixty second block target and a total supply of 11.7 million coins. The total supply of coins is limited to 40 million including the PoS phase which has an interest rate of 10% annually. There are continuing rewards from PoS blocks towards the BoostCoin foundation and there was a 1% premine. “

