Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Up 27.8% Over Last 7 Days

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for $63.64 or 0.00125275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $217,638.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.00464082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00068455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00076552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00081109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.82 or 0.00464194 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

