Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.46.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $170,225.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,225.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after acquiring an additional 965,164 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,734,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,715.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 294,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 235,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 168,530 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 552,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,612. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

