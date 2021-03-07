BoringDAO Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for $592.31 or 0.01183392 BTC on major exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $48.29 million and $6.95 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.95 or 0.00467409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00067910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00077092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00081348 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052227 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.28 or 0.00458082 BTC.

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,534 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

