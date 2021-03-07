BOScoin (BOS) Reaches Market Cap of $895,833.86

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $895,833.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

