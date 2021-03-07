Boston Partners Acquires 4,065 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5,876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after buying an additional 373,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,545,000 after buying an additional 200,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

ALLETE stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $76.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

