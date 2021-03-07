Boston Partners Grows Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,338 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.22% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $816.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $21.56.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

BY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

