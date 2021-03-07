Boston Partners Purchases 102,627 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 195.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,627 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.13% of Ladder Capital worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Marc Fox sold 47,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $494,319.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 406,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,629 shares of company stock worth $2,948,790. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

