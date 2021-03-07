Boston Partners Sells 14,697 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,697 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 62.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Lincoln National by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lincoln National by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $58.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $60.64.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.