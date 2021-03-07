Boston Partners Sells 1,865 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Boston Partners decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $62.40 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.