Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,287,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

SIVB opened at $507.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.64. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $550.40.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

