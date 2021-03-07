Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,230,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 28th total of 14,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 35.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,809,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,934,729. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

