Bottos (BTO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $115,176.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Bottos has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $115,176.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.92 or 0.00786948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00026932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00059590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00041646 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.