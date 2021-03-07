botXcoin (BOTX) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, botXcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. botXcoin has a total market cap of $238.14 million and approximately $11,691.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.75 or 0.00780734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00027219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00059745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00041842 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

BOTX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

