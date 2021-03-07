Bounce Token (AUCTION) Market Cap Tops $50.64 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Bounce Token has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. Bounce Token has a total market cap of $50.64 million and $3.98 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounce Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $24.30 or 0.00047857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.00465653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00068255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00081508 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00462864 BTC.

Bounce Token Token Profile

Bounce Token launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 tokens. Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

