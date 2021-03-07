BoutsPro (BOUTS) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $65,650.07 and $33,000.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.14 or 0.00784661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00041863 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BOUTS is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

