BOX Token (BOX) Market Cap Achieves $1.75 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $22.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.81 or 0.00449995 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars.

