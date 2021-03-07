Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) & ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Head to Head Contrast

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01% Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62%

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.84, suggesting that its stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ATA Creativity Global and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Boxlight has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 162.35%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Boxlight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 9.11 -$17.56 million N/A N/A Boxlight $33.03 million 3.32 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -2.45

Boxlight has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boxlight beats ATA Creativity Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

