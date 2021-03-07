Bp Plc Sells 661,566 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 661,566 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $85,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

