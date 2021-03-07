Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 48,713 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,116 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 933.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 143,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 129,023 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JLL opened at $177.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.07. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $186.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

