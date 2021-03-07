Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,284,000 after buying an additional 498,024 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $142.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.07.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.