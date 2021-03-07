Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 30,453 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Big Lots worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 2,449.6% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE BIG opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays cut Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.