Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 5,180 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Assurant worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.43 and its 200 day moving average is $128.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.