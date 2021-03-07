Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 7,569 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after buying an additional 759,374 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at $57,503,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $55,709,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1,742.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 329,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after buying an additional 311,943 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPLA opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $138.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $512,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,702 shares of company stock worth $7,720,335. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

