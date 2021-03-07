Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SEI Investments worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $62.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,994 shares of company stock worth $6,182,255 over the last 90 days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

