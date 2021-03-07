Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,630 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 17.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in FOX by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in FOX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 131.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

