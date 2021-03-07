Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Hubbell worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after buying an additional 294,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB stock opened at $180.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.85 and a 200-day moving average of $154.98. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $183.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

