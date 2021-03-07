Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.87 Million Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.90% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of TCMD opened at $47.66 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $929.75 million, a P/E ratio of -105.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.