Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,301 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Henry Schein worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $104,373,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,222,000 after purchasing an additional 883,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 522,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $23,648,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

HSIC stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

