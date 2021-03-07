Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.29 Million Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of American Woodmark worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Woodmark by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in American Woodmark by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMWD opened at $94.85 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $105.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average is $90.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

