Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,607 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Regis worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,332,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,440,000 after buying an additional 108,936 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,119,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 37,303 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 392,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,958,000.

Regis stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $416.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.71.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.56). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGS shares. Loop Capital upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Regis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Regis Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

