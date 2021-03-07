Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 593.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 787,344 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 58,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 36,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $46.04.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

