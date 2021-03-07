Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,155 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lear worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lear by 25.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE:LEA opened at $176.72 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.