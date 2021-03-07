Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust comprises approximately 6.4% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned 0.93% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,777,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BDN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 1,573,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several analysts have commented on BDN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

