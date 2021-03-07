Bridge Mutual (BMI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $499,498.00

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $20.21 million and $499,498.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00005338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.82 or 0.00463032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00068351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00051269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00464378 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,463,923 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

