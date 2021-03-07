Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Hits $2.54

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $2.54 or 0.00005010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $18.97 million and approximately $533,741.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.15 or 0.00471286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00068523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00054723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.00466040 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,463,923 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

