BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,789 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma accounts for about 2.3% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.34% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $29,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,627,000 after acquiring an additional 561,651 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,370,000 after acquiring an additional 459,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 278,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 264,132 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 122,433 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,871.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

