Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,583 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.43. 14,980,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,115,286. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of -549.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

