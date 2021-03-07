Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $450.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.14. 4,241,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $468.22 and its 200-day moving average is $404.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 24.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,383,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 64.4% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

