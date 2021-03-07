Brokerages Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to announce $2.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the lowest is $2.28. Arista Networks reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.87 to $12.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,499,689.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,380.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,017 shares of company stock worth $76,186,183 in the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.