Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.27. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut Camden Property Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,124,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 52.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.98. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $114.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.