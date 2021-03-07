Brokerages Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

DLNG opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

