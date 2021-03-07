Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.86 Million

Analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce sales of $95.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.53 million to $98.30 million. Freshpet reported sales of $70.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $431.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $433.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $564.61 million, with estimates ranging from $533.81 million to $590.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $139.36 on Friday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $173.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day moving average of $131.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,267.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Freshpet by 417.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $5,024,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 330,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

