Brokerages Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $10.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,750 shares of company stock worth $27,423,638. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $19.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $504.37. 612,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,483. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $541.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

