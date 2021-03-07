Brokerages Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to announce $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities also posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

NYSE:MAA traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $133.91. 892,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,879. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $143.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,797,152.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

