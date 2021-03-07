Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.97. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

NYSE:MSM traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $85.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,605. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.