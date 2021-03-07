Brokerages Anticipate Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRAX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $10,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,308,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,709,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,162,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $36.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

