Brokerages Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to Post $1.67 EPS

Brokerages expect that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.69. Regal Beloit posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%.

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Regal Beloit stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.70. 445,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,923. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

