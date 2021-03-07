Brokerages Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will post $73.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.30 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $195.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.80 million to $196.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $394.93 million, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $405.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

SFT stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.